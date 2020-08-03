Action to be taken against Secretary concerned if department fails to reply MPAs' queries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Monday gave a ruling that action would be taken against secretary of the department that failed to submit in time written answers to the queries of MPAs.

He also directed Director of Information Technology to inform the parliamentarians about the day and timings of the assembly session and also provide copies of agenda to MPAs on time.

He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Speaking on the point of order, Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian Nighat Orakzai said that opposition's adjournment motion was on agenda in the last session but she was not informed about it.

The deputy speaker said that at the end of every session, the speaker chair inform all MPAs about the adjourned date.

He said that mobile numbers of some members were not available with the IT department.

The deputy speaker asked all MPAs to give their contact numbers and other particulars with the IT department so they could be informed about assembly session timings and provision of agenda copies before the start of session.

He said that delay in answers to questions of MPAs would not be tolerated at all and asked the Chief Secretary to take action against those departments not giving in time answers.