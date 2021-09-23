Active, sustained engagement vital for lasting Afghan peace: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday stressed the need to promote lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan through active and sustained engagement of the international community on political, economic and humanitarian fronts

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday stressed the need to promote lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan through active and sustained engagement of the international community on political, economic and humanitarian fronts.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly session here, elaborated Pakistan's perspective on the developments in Afghanistan.

Recalling their telephone conversation of September 2, 2021, the two foreign ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and Austria.

The foreign minister apprised the Austrian counterpart regarding his recent interactions on the situation in Afghanistan with foreign ministers from various countries.

He also highlighted the efforts made by Pakistan to facilitate the evacuation and relocation of diplomats and staff of embassies and international organisations from Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan valued its relationship with Austria and was keen to further expand and consolidate bilateral ties. The foreign minister also invited the Austrian foreign minister to visit Pakistan.

Qureshi shared with his Austrian counterpart a dossier documenting India's grave violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.