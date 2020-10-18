UrduPoint.com
ADC Advises Hotels, Clubs To Strictly Follow SOP's On COVID

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

ADC advises hotels, clubs to strictly follow SOP's on COVID

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Liaquat Ali Kalhoro on Sunday paid a surprise visit to different clubs and hotels in the city to inspect implementation on Standard Operating System regarding COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the ADC visited Gymkhana, Hyderabad Club and Indus hotel and reviewed implementation on SOP issued by the district administration and health department to contain COVID-19 spread.

Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, on the occasion, directed administrations of Gymkhana, Indus Hotel and Hyderabad Club to strictly implement the Standard Operating System (SOP) failing which action would be taken against the violators.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Patoli, Mukhtiarkar Fahim Mangi and other officers were also accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

More Stories From Pakistan

