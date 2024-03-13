ADC chairs meeting on vegetables' supply chain

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal, a meeting was held on supply chain of vegetables at the district level. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Azeem Shaukat chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hafiz Irfan Hameed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zafarwal Farooq Azam, EADA Ali Tahir, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Ehsanul Haq Pannu, DIO Ehsanul Haq, Secretary Market Committee Malik Zafar Irshad and others.

At the meeting, decisions were taken on improving the vegetable pricing system and ensuring transparency in the auction process, including making timely supply of vegetables possible to Narowal markets.