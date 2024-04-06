ADC Checks Price Of Items At Respective Shops In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan along with District food Controller Aman Ullah Khan on Saturday visited the various markets and bazar of city and checked price of list of items including vegetables, fruit, meat and other at respective shops.
He directed the businessmen and traders to ensure sale of vegetables and other items at fixed rates of control price list otherwise action would be taken against those who involved in violation of price control list.
He said that in the holy month of Ramazan, profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated at all.
He also instructed the businessmen should display the price lists on their shops and people must check the price lists and ensure shopping as official list.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs 1.7635 per unit8 seconds ago
-
Naib Subedar Khalid embraced martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation12 seconds ago
-
DC stresses shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at fixed rates16 seconds ago
-
Classical Urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered22 seconds ago
-
Larkana police arrest two wanted criminals24 seconds ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak10 minutes ago
-
Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus10 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan Operation10 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan40 minutes ago
-
ICP ensures comprehensive security measures in high-security zone40 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC40 minutes ago
-
BWMC to keep city clean during Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO50 minutes ago