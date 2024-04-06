ADC checks price of items at respective shops in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan along with District food Controller Aman Ullah Khan on Saturday visited the various markets and bazar of city and checked price of list of items including vegetables, fruit, meat and other at respective shops.

He directed the businessmen and traders to ensure sale of vegetables and other items at fixed rates of control price list otherwise action would be taken against those who involved in violation of price control list.

He said that in the holy month of Ramazan, profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated at all.

He also instructed the businessmen should display the price lists on their shops and people must check the price lists and ensure shopping as official list.