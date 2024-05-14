ADC-II Tharparkar chairs meeting, emphasized importance of iodized salt

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II Tharparkar Muhammad Usman Khaskheli on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control committee formed to control the diseases caused by iodine deficiency.

According to a handout, ADC-II while addressing the meeting said that iodine was an important nutritional component for good health and complete mental development, while the daily use of iodized salt was extremely important for creating a healthy and intelligent nation.

He added that iodine was neither naturally produced nor stored in the human body, so its regular use was very crucial to meet the requirement of iodine.

The human body requires an average of 50 to 250 micrograms of iodine per day, so there was a need to raise awareness among people in this regard, he added.

He directed the officials of the health department to organize an awareness seminar in this regard so that the common people can get awareness about the benefits of using iodized salt.

The Zonal Manager USI Program Hyderabad Zone Tahir Mustafa Kolachi highlighted the benefits of iodized salt. Officers of all concerned departments also participated in the meeting.