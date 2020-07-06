UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Inspects Arrangements At Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

ADC inspects arrangements at shelter home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional District Collector (Revenue) Muhammad Tayyib Khan visited "Panagah" established near general bus stand and inspected arrangements for the residents.

He inspected provision of facilities including meal, safe drinking water, electricity , neat and clean beds and security arrangements.

About 50 persons could be accommodated in the shelter home,briefed administrator general bus stand Kamran Bukhari to ADC.He informed that the residents were given meal twice in a day. Similarly, special staff was assigned duties for cleanliness of the shelter home.

ADC stated that there would be no compromise on provision of quality eatables to the poor residents.

More Stories From Pakistan

