ADC-R Narowal chairs emergency response committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Narowal Muhammad Khalid.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Zohaib Ahmad Anjam, Sheza Rehman, Dr Rashid Wattoo besides officers of the departments of Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Population, education, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence and other departments.

Addressing the meeting participants, the ADC-R directed the officers concerned to fulfill their responsibilities regarding dengue surveillance.

He said that dengue surveillance should be uploaded on a daily basis and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He said the assistant commissioners should closely monitor the teams in their respective tehsils, in this regard.

Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq told the meeting that during the current week, 45,197 dengue activities were carried out by 414 Health Department and 9,111 by 74 outdoor teams. They also checked 1,373 hotspots. Also, two shops were sealed over violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).