Photojournalists vow to preserve truth through their lens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) World Photography Day was observed in Faisalabad with a special ceremony organized by Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association (FPJA) at local press club.

Senior and young photographers participated in the ceremony to pay tribute to the legacy of photography and they vowed to continue capturing reality with honesty and dedication.

FPJA President Muhammad Tahir presided over the event and cut a cake to mark the global day and remember the long journey of photography from its invention to its modern role in journalism.

Speaking on the occasion, senior photojournalist Naeem Chaudhry said that photography remained the finest medium to preserve social and historical moments forever. He said that photojournalists have always delivered truth to the public through their hard work and sacrifices.

He said that beyond aesthetics, photography carries a moral responsibility as images shape collective memory and guide public opinion.

Press Club Secretary Azadar Abidi said that photography is an indispensable part of journalism. He said that the craft must be transmitted to the younger generation with the seriousness it deserves. “To nurture a culture of authentic and responsible photography, it is essential that today’s youth inherit the values of integrity and creativity from their predecessors”, he added.

General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Taya highlighted the pivotal role played by Faisalabad’s photojournalists in presenting the real face of current affairs before the public.

He said that photography is not merely an art form but it is a responsibility.

“Our photographers have consistently stood at the frontlines, capturing stories that words alone cannot express and we take pride in carrying this tradition forward”, he added.

FPJA President Muhammad Tahir also linked the day to its global history and recalled that World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype process by Louis Daguerre, first announced in France in 1839 and later presented as a gift to the world.

He said that the occasion is not just a commemoration of invention but a reminder that “peace through photography” is a message worth carrying to every society.

He also reflected on the timeless power of images, noting the famous saying, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” He pointed out that before invention of the camera, humans relied on portraits and landscapes to preserve memory, with self-portraits by artists like Van Gogh serving as reminders of the human urge to document life.

With the arrival of camera, this task became not only easier but more far-reaching and today’s photographers stand as custodians of truth and history alike, he added.

Senior photographers including Tasawwar Abbas, Zafarullah Khan, Ali Hassan, Liaqat Ali, Aqeel Pervaiz, Mirza Haroon, Javed Mahesh, Malik Saeed, Rana Adnan, Naderman, Muhammad Rashid, Ehsan-ul-Haq, Qaiser Iqbal, Romaan Romi, Karam Elahi, Shabbir Baig and Shaukat Lagir were also present on the occasion and they reiterated their collective resolve to continue promoting photography as a vital pillar of journalism.