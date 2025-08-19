Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Meets With Direct DSPs Who Passed CCE

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:46 PM

DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE

DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, met with Direct DSPs who passed the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) at his office here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, met with Direct DSPs who passed the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Hassan Sardar Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Anwar Khatryan.

During the meeting, DIG Sukkur Range shared his experiences and provided guidance to the DSPs on various aspects of police work, including operational and crime control strategies, planning, inquiries, administrative matters, and public dealing.

He emphasized the importance of conducting regular darbars and maintaining law and order at the sub-divisional and police station levels.

The meeting was attended by SDPO Gambat Malhir Khan, SDPO Panu Aqil Muhammad Musa Abro, SDPO Ubauro Abdul Qadir Soomro, and under-training DSPs, including Imdadullah Ujan, Muhammad Akram Soomro, Waqar Ahmad, and Saira

Parveen Sheikh.

DIG Sukkur Range provided detailed briefings and guidelines on departmental and professional matters, focusing on the challenges of the current situation and the ways to overcome them.

More Stories From Pakistan