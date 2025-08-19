Muqam Hands Over Huge Consignments Of Relief Goods For Swat Floods' Victims
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday handed over huge consignments of relief goods sent by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the relevant authorities for its distribution among flood victims of Swat.
Muqam met with flood victims and assured allout support and assistance from the Federal Government.
He said that rehabilitation of floods affected population in KP was a big challenge, expressing the hope that federal and provincial governments with the support of the nation will successfully handle it quickly.
Engr Amir Muqam said that politics on floods situation should be avoided, and that we irrespective of political affiliations need to work hard to help address suffering of the affectees.
He said that Malankand division was largely affected by the natural calamity.
Engr Amir Muqam lauded the spirit of communities, NGOs and philanthropists for their generosity and assistance in this hour of needs.
He said that floods have badly damaged agriculture, peach and Apple orchards and communication infrastructure in Shangla, Buner, Swat and relief to affected farmers would be provided.
Amir Muqam noted that shopkeepers and traders were also suffered after goods were washed away.
He said that the government's top priority was to rescue the stranded people, shift the injured to hospitals and provide relief and assistance till the rehabilitation of the last victim.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring rescue and relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and huge consignments of relief goods were being dispatched to the flood affected areas.
