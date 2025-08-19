ANF recover big drug haul worth millions of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major operation recovered a big haul of drugs worth millions of rupees from a burnt car near the Bahtar Interchange, Attock on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

More than 166 kilograms of charas and 21 kg of opium were recovered from the car, an ANF spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the ANF had received a tip-off about the said vehicle laden with drugs and set up a tight blockade on the motorway to foil the smuggling attempt.

As the vehicle did not reach the toll plaza concerned, the ANF personnel conducted surveillance of the vehicle on the motorway and found it burnt near the Bahtar Interchange.

The accused fled the scene leaving the vehicle and the drugs behind.

The vehicle caught fire possibly due to a short circuit, the spokesman said.