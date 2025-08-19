Sindh govt decides to expedite clean-up operation against dacoits in kacha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a high-level meeting, decided to strengthen and expedite the operation to combat dacoits in the kacha areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and to demolish all illegal hydrants in Karachi to improve the water supply in the city.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Home Minister Zia Ul Hasan Lanjhar, DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Shamreez, Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Additional IGs of CTD, Special Branch, and representatives from other security agencies.

The Chief Minister stated that his government has adopted a clear policy of an offensive strategy in combating crime in the Kachha area. The police have been instructed to confront the dacoits, force them to surrender, and disarm them.

It was noted that the operation in the Kachha areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions began in 2024 and was intensified from October 2024 through innovative technology, with 729 targeted intelligence-based operations launched and 261 search and sweep operations conducted.

The meeting was informed that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) faced challenges due to inaccessibility, but the utilisation of innovative technology by police and rangers helped overcome the issue of inaccessibility and facilitated encounters with the dacoits.

Sindh Police, in close coordination with Sindh Rangers and supported by intelligence agencies, progressed step by step, establishing strong fortified bases, and began dismantling the dacoits’ hideouts. Known criminal hideouts and facilitators' dens were destroyed, burnt, and levelled to the ground.

From January 2024 to August 15, 149 dacoits were neutralised, including 10 each in Sukkur and Ghotki, 40 in Kashmore, and 89 in Shikarpur. The police arrested 582 dacoits, including 41 in Sukkur, 33 in Ghotki, 186 in Kashmore, and 322 in Shikarpur.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stressed that peace and security must be maintained strictly in the Kachha area under all circumstances. He warned that kidnappings for ransom would not be tolerated and stated that the objective of the meeting was to decisively eliminate the dacoits from the area.

Since 2024, joint operations have been ongoing in Katcha area by the police and Rangers, and the Chief Minister called for these operations to be intensified and conducted with full vigour.

Murad Shah assured that robbers who surrender their arms will be dealt with leniency.

A decision was made to accelerate ruthless operations in the Kachha area. For this purpose, the Chief Minister established a high-level monitoring committee headed by the Home Minister, including the Secretary Home, DG Rangers, IG Police, and other officials to oversee the operation’s progress. An additional high-level committee was also formed to oversee the effective implementation of operations and to make decisions.

Briefings from various agencies on progress in the Kachha area were presented to the Chief Minister. He mentioned that the Sindh government has equipped the police with modern weapons, and through technological support, significant operational successes have been achieved, with expectations of further results.

The government decided to keep the Punjab government informed and involved regarding the operations in Kachha.

The meeting also agreed that developmental work would begin in Kachha areas, including road network construction and the provision of education and health facilities to uplift local communities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that peaceful residents of the Kachha area also deserve security and protection, and that safeguarding lives and property would remain a priority.

The operation in the Kachha regions of Larkana and Sukkur divisions is being intensified, as per the decisions made at the high-level meeting. To support the crackdown, internet services will be suspended for an extended period in the Kachha regions, and all social media accounts used by dacoits will be blocked. The locations of mobile towers to be shut down were identified and shared during the meeting.

Greater coordination among all law enforcement agencies operating in Kachha was stressed, and the police, Rangers, and other agencies were commended for their excellent work in the ongoing operations.

The meeting, also joined by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and senior officers from the water board, significant water challenges facing Karachi were discussed in detail. The discussion highlighted several pressing issues, primarily stemming from the city’s ageing infrastructure, which has led to low water pressure, frequent bursts, and leakages, consequently facilitating illegal tapping of water supplies.

The concerns raised by the water board included the absence of real-time flow and pressure monitoring at critical junctions hinders effective management. There are considerable delays in enforcement, irregular audits, and insufficient accountability.

Unbilled or under-billed connections persist due to inadequate digitalisation and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping. Additionally, certain areas lack proper documentation and metering, making them vulnerable to theft.

The meeting also revealed that criminal syndicates illegally tap into main supply lines, fill tankers without authorisation, and sell unfiltered water at inflated prices. These illicit operations are supported by entire systems of pipes, valves, and pumps, maintained with impunity, resulting in significant financial losses for the Corporation.

In response to these challenges, the water board has initiated several proactive measures, including a crackdown on Illegal connections, a consistent strike against illegal connections and hydrants. Disconnection of water supply to chronic defaulters and a police station dedicated to water-related issues is currently in progress at COD.

The meeting decided to speed up the process of establishing the KW&SC Tribunal. It was pointed out that legal reforms are underway, with improvements made to the community reporting system and ongoing internal reforms. Initiatives for water metering and monitoring, as well as master planning, are also being implemented, including the introduction of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, tax surveys, and enhanced GIS and asset management.

Looking ahead, the meeting concluded with a decision to amend the legal and regulatory frameworks to enforce penalties on water theft and effectively recover dues. A partnership with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for enforcement is also deemed necessary, given the scale of water theft, illegal hydrants, and the tanker mafia. This partnership aims to provide robust enforcement support that extends beyond the utility’s internal mechanisms, along with plans for the augmentation of water sources, infrastructure rehabilitation, and institutional strengthening