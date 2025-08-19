Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ Revealed To Be 18-year-old Male Student
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Authorities discover that person behind account is not a young woman but an 18-year-old male student named Abdul Rahman, who had been impersonating a female to mislead viewers
CAIRO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) A TikTok personality in Egypt, who gained fame under the name “Yasmin,” has been unmasked as an 18-year-old male student disguising himself as a woman to create videos.
The Arab media reported, “Yasmin” became popular on TikTok for regularly posting videos that attracted thousands of followers.
However, authorities recently discovered that the person behind the account was not a young woman but an 18-year-old male student named Abdul Rahman, who had been impersonating a female to mislead viewers.
Egyptian police confirmed that they launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints about inappropriate content being uploaded from the account. Acting on the complaints, police arrested the individual behind “Yasmin,” and subsequent questioning revealed his true identity.
During interrogation, Abdul Rahman admitted that he pretended to be a woman in order to earn money, gain advertisements, and increase viewership.
He confessed that his videos were part of a deliberate attempt to attract attention under a false identity.
The authorities have charged him with impersonation and publishing content against public morality. The police also seized his mobile phone and online accounts as part of the investigation. While Abdul Rahman was initially detained, he was later released on bail of 5,000 Egyptian Pounds after four days in custody.
The neighbors expressed shock at the revelation, stating they had never suspected him of such behavior. One resident said Abdul Rahman’s mother, who lives in the village after separating from her husband, works hard to support her children’s education. Abdul Rahman is currently a student at the Technical Institute of Tourism and Hotels.
“We always saw him as a normal young man,” a neighbor said. “There was never anything suspicious about him, and we never doubted him for a moment.”
