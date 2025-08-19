NDMA issues alert as torrential rains threaten Punjab, KP, Balochistan in next 12–24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a nationwide weather alert, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides across multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the advisory, torrential downpours are expected in northern Punjab, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Moderate to heavy showers are forecast in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot, while intermittent rain is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. Localized waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas.

Southern and central Punjab districts—Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan—are also expected to receive rainfall, with risks of flash flooding and stream overflow.

In northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—particularly Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Bajaur, and Mohmand—heavy rain may trigger landslides and soil erosion.

Local administrations are monitoring vulnerable zones and have advised precautionary measures.

Several districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Noshki, and Barkhan, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Torrential showers are also forecast in Sibi, Dera Bugti, Sui, Kharan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Awaran, Turbat, Washuk, Hingol, and Gadani. The NDMA cautioned that flash floods may affect low-lying and urban areas, while landslides remain a threat in hilly terrain.

Traffic disruption is anticipated along the Karakoram Highway and adjoining routes, including Tor Ghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, and Hunza roads, due to possible landslides and blockages.

The NDMA has directed provincial and district administrations, PDMAs, rescue services, and law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment for immediate response.