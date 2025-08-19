Open Menu

NDMA Issues Alert As Torrential Rains Threaten Punjab, KP, Balochistan In Next 12–24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

NDMA issues alert as torrential rains threaten Punjab, KP, Balochistan in next 12–24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a nationwide weather alert, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides across multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the advisory, torrential downpours are expected in northern Punjab, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Moderate to heavy showers are forecast in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot, while intermittent rain is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. Localized waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas.

Southern and central Punjab districts—Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan—are also expected to receive rainfall, with risks of flash flooding and stream overflow.

In northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—particularly Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Bajaur, and Mohmand—heavy rain may trigger landslides and soil erosion.

Local administrations are monitoring vulnerable zones and have advised precautionary measures.

Several districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Noshki, and Barkhan, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Torrential showers are also forecast in Sibi, Dera Bugti, Sui, Kharan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Awaran, Turbat, Washuk, Hingol, and Gadani. The NDMA cautioned that flash floods may affect low-lying and urban areas, while landslides remain a threat in hilly terrain.

Traffic disruption is anticipated along the Karakoram Highway and adjoining routes, including Tor Ghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, and Hunza roads, due to possible landslides and blockages.

The NDMA has directed provincial and district administrations, PDMAs, rescue services, and law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment for immediate response.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

4 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

4 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

4 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

4 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

4 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

4 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

4 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

4 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan