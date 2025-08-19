Open Menu

Gold Price Declines In Pakistan After Downward Trend In Global Bullion Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:49 PM

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) says price of gold fell by Rs1,100 per tola, and settled at Rs356,600

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, following a downward trend in the international bullion markets

The latest drop has brought some relief to buyers amid persistently high rates in recent months.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said that the price of gold fell by Rs1,100 per tola, and settled at Rs356,600. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold registered a decrease of Rs943, settling at Rs305,727.

Jewellers attributed the decline in domestic prices to a dip in the international market, where gold lost $11 per ounce and closed at $3,339.

The global bullion market has remained volatile in recent weeks, largely due to uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy, fluctuations in the Dollar index, and geopolitical tensions.

The market analysts said the drop in local gold prices comes as a temporary relief for buyers ahead of the wedding season when demand for gold ornaments traditionally rises. However, they noted that the overall price level remains historically high, keeping gold out of reach for many middle-class families.

Gold traders added that the domestic market also remains sensitive to Currency fluctuations as the rupee’s performance against the dollar directly impacts local gold rates.

