NLP hosts panel discussion in connection with Independence Day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) National library of Pakistan (NLP) Tuesday organized a panel discussion titled “Salute to Guardians of the Nation” in connection with the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations.

The event aimed to pay tribute to the armed forces, national heroes, and guardians of Pakistan who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the sovereignty, security, and cultural identity of the nation.

Distinguished scholars, defense analysts, historians, and literary figures participated in the panel discussion. They highlighted the significance of freedom, the sacrifices of national heroes, and the role of institutions in protecting the country’s ideological and geographical boundaries.

Speakers emphasized the importance of national unity, patriotism, and cultural heritage in preserving the legacy of independence and ensuring a prosperous future for coming generations.

The session was attended by researchers, academicians, students, and general visitors, who actively engaged in the interactive discussion.

Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Rana Yasir Arafat, expressed gratitude for the valuable contributions of the panelists and highlighted the Library’s role as a national knowledge hub, promoting intellectual dialogue, patriotism, literature, history, and cultural events.

DG NLP also underscored the true value of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, reminding the audience of the great sacrifices made for freedom.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the esteemed speakers and the enthusiastic audience for making the session impactful and memorable.