NLP Hosts Panel Discussion In Connection With Independence Day Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) National library of Pakistan (NLP) Tuesday organized a panel discussion titled “Salute to Guardians of the Nation” in connection with the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations.
The event aimed to pay tribute to the armed forces, national heroes, and guardians of Pakistan who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the sovereignty, security, and cultural identity of the nation.
Distinguished scholars, defense analysts, historians, and literary figures participated in the panel discussion. They highlighted the significance of freedom, the sacrifices of national heroes, and the role of institutions in protecting the country’s ideological and geographical boundaries.
Speakers emphasized the importance of national unity, patriotism, and cultural heritage in preserving the legacy of independence and ensuring a prosperous future for coming generations.
The session was attended by researchers, academicians, students, and general visitors, who actively engaged in the interactive discussion.
Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Rana Yasir Arafat, expressed gratitude for the valuable contributions of the panelists and highlighted the Library’s role as a national knowledge hub, promoting intellectual dialogue, patriotism, literature, history, and cultural events.
DG NLP also underscored the true value of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, reminding the audience of the great sacrifices made for freedom.
He extended heartfelt thanks to the esteemed speakers and the enthusiastic audience for making the session impactful and memorable.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recover big drug haul worth millions of rupees3 minutes ago
-
Muqam hands over huge consignments of relief goods for Swat floods' victims3 minutes ago
-
NLP hosts panel discussion in connection with Independence Day celebrations3 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert as torrential rains threaten Punjab, KP, Balochistan in next 12–24 hours3 minutes ago
-
CM issues high alert for civic agencies amid monsoon rains3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahid Siddique murder case: Seven accused indicted13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Nepal explore new avenues for women’s empowerment, education and cultural ties13 minutes ago
-
CM visits Honda company in Tokyo, discusses EV cooperation13 minutes ago
-
DC Murree, Station Commander plant saplings13 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies 39 anti-rape crisis cells in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid-Milad un Nabi13 minutes ago
-
Haripur administration reviews flood situation, orders closure of Akhon Bandi Bridge13 minutes ago