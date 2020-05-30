Additional CS KP reviews Corona situation in KP

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:33 PM

A meeting of all Divisional Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan here on Saturday to review the latest situation of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

All the Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting through video link - the meeting was given a detailed briefing on the status of beds, ventilators, testing in hospitals due to Corona and the remediation of substandard sanitizers, masks in the markets.

The meeting also directed to take further steps. The meeting also reviewed in detail the steps taken at the district level to make the lockdown effective and the impact of the lockdown.

Besides, security in markets, transport, places of worship, industries and construction sector, the current situation of implementation of measures was reviewed in detail. The meeting was also briefed on the situation of stock and prices of food items in all the districts and the steps to be taken to curb stockpiling.

