Additional police strength deployed at cattle markets for smooth traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed additional strength and teams at various busy areas and specified cattle markets to ensure smooth traffic flow.

These teams would work in three shifts and purpose of this deployment is to ensure convenience to citizens by avoiding traffic rush through prompt action.

Police spokesperson said these special arrangements have been made in the Capital to facilitate citizens on the eve of Eid ul Azha and any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated.

Strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside the roads.

The relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons while SP (Traffic) would supervise this operation.