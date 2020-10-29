Addl IG for implementation of strict checking system at check posts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IG)South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal stressed upon the need of implementation of strict checking system at police check posts was need of hour to eradicate crime from society.

During surprise visit of different police check posts in South Punjab here on Thursday, Addl IG South Punjab snubbed SP cantt and directed him to improve checking system at police check posts. He also sought report from district police officer Muzaffargarh over poor checking arrangements at different police check posts of district Muzaffargarh.

Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal said that police stations would be made role model by ensuring best arrangements and improving performance. He said that he himself would conduct surprise visit of police stations and check posts to check police behavior with public. He warned officials to avoid supporting criminals, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The additional inspector general of police South Punjab also visited Karamdad Qureshi police station and check weapons performance.