Addl IG South Punjab Inspects Inter-provincial Check Posts For Security Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Additional IG Southern Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, conducted a detailed inspection of security measures at inter-provincial check posts located on the borders of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan here on Tuesday.
Accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) , Sajjad Hassan Khan, he inspected the check posts including Hazrat Khalid bin Waleed (Lakhani), Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi), and Riwain Post Nakanai.
Additional IG also inspected inter-provincial check posts, border routes, and sensitive locations in the Tri-Border Area.
He assessed the grading of security measures at inter-provincial check posts, deployment of personnel, vehicles, weapons, ammunition, patrols, checking procedures through thermal dome cameras, and provided facilities for dealing with any emergency situations, issuing instructions to remain alert at all times and to implement mock exercises.
He interacted with the deployed personnel at the check posts to identify issues and issued instructions for immediate resolution.
Mr Kamran instructed for the speedy completion of construction work at the check posts, urgent construction of the boundary wall at Jhsngi check post and strengthening all patrols.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional IG Southern Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan stated that armored vehicles, the latest weapons, additional police personnel, and all necessary resources have been provided at the check posts.
Punjab Police are on high alert to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens in the toughest situations, and will ensure law enforcement, establishment of peace and security, and protection of life and property of citizens at all costs, he concluded.
APP/hus/mjk
