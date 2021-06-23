KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Wednesday expressed his annoyance over non-registration of strong case against Station House Officer (SHO) and other personnel for taking bribe from drug peddler.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police,during his visit to DIGP West Zone office, Additional IGP-Karachi directed SSP Central to conduct a formal departmental inquiry into defects in case,registered against five officials including SHO New Karachi Industrial Area for soliciting bribes from drug dealers, DIGP West Zone was directed to himself monitor actions being taken against officials involved in corruption.

Karachi Police Chief strictly ordered that supply routes of drugs in city should be blocked and the main culprits involved in this heinous business should be brought to justice.

Revising the police strategy against drug dealers was also ordered.

District SSPs and SSPs Investigations were directed to formulate a joint strategy to nab absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Earlier, DIGP West zone briefed Additional IGP on the steps being taken for drugs elimination and for maintenance of law and order in the zone.

District SSPs Central and West also briefed on police performance in crime control and anti-drug campaigns.