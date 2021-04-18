Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of three brothers

Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan ordered inquiry against officer for illegally detaining three brothers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan ordered inquiry against officer for illegally detaining three brothers.

During surprise visits of Qutabpur and Jalilabad police stations here on Saturday, the additonal IGP ordered SP Cantt to complete inquiry as soon as possible on the illegal detention of three brothers by Qutabpur police.

He also directed officers concerned to release six violators of face mask by giving strict warning to them.

On the application of a citizen, the Additional IGP ordered to recover abducted daughter of the complainant.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police striving hard to ensure protection of the people.

He warned officers to bring improvement in performance otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.