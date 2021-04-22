Addl IGP releases illegally arrested person from police custody

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Additonal Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan released a man from police custody who was illegally arrested here on Thursday.

In a special drive to check performance of police, the additional IGP had started surprise visits of police stations. In this regard, he paid surprise visit of City Police Station Kabirwala and checked record, cleanliness and security arrangements of the police station.

He released a person from police custody and closed Muharrar of the police station to police line.

He also snubbed station house officer (SHO) of the police station over missing facilities and poor cleanliness arrangements.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that efforts were being made to make police stations exemplary.

He said that police image can not be restored without bringing changes at police station level He warned officers to avoid misusing their powers otherwise they have to face strict legal action.