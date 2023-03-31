UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South Visits VAWC Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Addl IGP South visits VAWC centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Maqsood-ul- Hassan, said that Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was a unique organization of its kind which provides moral, legal protection and free medical assistance to oppressed women.

He expressed these views during his visit to VAWC here on Friday. SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya, DSP Gulgasht Umar Hayat Leghari, SHO BZ police station Inspector Khurram Khan and other officials were accompanied by him.

SHO VAWC Iram Hanif and senior psychologist Salwat Shafi were also present.

Additional IGP South inspected various departments of the centre.

SHO VAWC giving a briefing to Additional IGP South said that the centre was an excellent platform to provide justice and protection to those women who were victim of violence.

She further said that an effective awareness drive was also being run to create awareness among masses in order to prevent violence against women.

Maqsood-ul-Hassan said that it was dire to overcome the trend of violence against women in the society and harassment of women incidents must be addressed.

He directed the police officials to treat the women who come here with respect and resolve their problems by listening attentively.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP South visited the residences of foreigners where he reviewed the arrangements including security and took briefing on security and other matters.

He directed the police officials to make the security of the foreigners more effective as providing safety to foreigners was our prime priority.

