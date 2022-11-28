Admin foils two bids to smuggle 2,550 wheat bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling two bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 2,550 bags here on Monday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids and rounded up two drivers namely Kabir with 1200 bags and Muhammad Ali on recovery of 1,350 bags.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.