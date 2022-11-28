UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Two Bids To Smuggle 2,550 Wheat Bags

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Admin foils two bids to smuggle 2,550 wheat bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling two bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 2,550 bags here on Monday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids and rounded up two drivers namely Kabir with 1200 bags and Muhammad Ali on recovery of 1,350 bags.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

3 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan ..

ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan's upcoming series

36 minutes ago
 England players start training sessions at Rawalpi ..

England players start training sessions at Rawalpindi stadium

48 minutes ago
 PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

2 hours ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.