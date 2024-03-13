Administration asks traders to increase supply of essential items

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC), Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday asked the business community to increase the supply of essential items to bring down the prices.

He said this while chairing a meeting with trade bodies of the city here at Commissioner office.

Nazarat urged the traders to ensure the maximum supply of four items in particular including Onion ,potato, banana and tomatoes for at least one week and identify those wholesalers who could provide these items at Ramzan Bazaar and Agriculture fair price shops at low cost.

Syed Nazarat Ali said that the administration and trader’s joint efforts were needed to provide relief to the people during the holy month.

He added that the legitimate profit was the right of the seller, however strict action would be taken against hoarders who create artificial price hikes.

On the occasion the additional commissioner was briefed that during the last 24 hours ,the district administration raided 2,773 outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on 140 violations while 31 violators were also arrested.

Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, ADCG Mujahid Abbas, Chaudhry Muhammad Jabbar Special Magistrate, representatives of trade bodies were also present.