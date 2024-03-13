Open Menu

Administration Asks Traders To Increase Supply Of Essential Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Administration asks traders to increase supply of essential items

Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC), Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday asked the business community to increase the supply of essential items to bring down the prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC), Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday asked the business community to increase the supply of essential items to bring down the prices.

He said this while chairing a meeting with trade bodies of the city here at Commissioner office.

Nazarat urged the traders to ensure the maximum supply of four items in particular including Onion ,potato, banana and tomatoes for at least one week and identify those wholesalers who could provide these items at Ramzan Bazaar and Agriculture fair price shops at low cost.

Syed Nazarat Ali said that the administration and trader’s joint efforts were needed to provide relief to the people during the holy month.

He added that the legitimate profit was the right of the seller, however strict action would be taken against hoarders who create artificial price hikes.

On the occasion the additional commissioner was briefed that during the last 24 hours ,the district administration raided 2,773 outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on 140 violations while 31 violators were also arrested.

Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, ADCG Mujahid Abbas, Chaudhry Muhammad Jabbar Special Magistrate, representatives of trade bodies were also present.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Fine Price (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

5 minutes ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

5 minutes ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

9 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

5 minutes ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

5 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise v ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

5 minutes ago
 Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: ..

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

9 minutes ago
 Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win agains ..

Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka

5 minutes ago
 Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

5 minutes ago
 ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niaz ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan