Administration Asks Traders To Increase Supply Of Essential Items
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC), Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday asked the business community to increase the supply of essential items to bring down the prices
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC), Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday asked the business community to increase the supply of essential items to bring down the prices.
He said this while chairing a meeting with trade bodies of the city here at Commissioner office.
Nazarat urged the traders to ensure the maximum supply of four items in particular including Onion ,potato, banana and tomatoes for at least one week and identify those wholesalers who could provide these items at Ramzan Bazaar and Agriculture fair price shops at low cost.
Syed Nazarat Ali said that the administration and trader’s joint efforts were needed to provide relief to the people during the holy month.
He added that the legitimate profit was the right of the seller, however strict action would be taken against hoarders who create artificial price hikes.
On the occasion the additional commissioner was briefed that during the last 24 hours ,the district administration raided 2,773 outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on 140 violations while 31 violators were also arrested.
Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, ADCG Mujahid Abbas, Chaudhry Muhammad Jabbar Special Magistrate, representatives of trade bodies were also present.
Recent Stories
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals
PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC
Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA
Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay
ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad ..5 minutes ago
-
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad ..9 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals5 minutes ago
-
PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC5 minutes ago
-
ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine5 minutes ago
-
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends heartfelt wishes on Punjab Culture Day5 minutes ago
-
Ali Gillani extols Punjab's Cultural heritage in PA address5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Bahbood Institute5 minutes ago
-
NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic hero1 hour ago
-
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs1 hour ago