Administration committed to providing relief to citizens: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Friday directed officials concerned of the district departments to take prompt measures for extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at earliest.

He expressed these views while presiding over performance review meeting of district administration which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Iqbal Khan Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dera Muhammad Arshad and all assistant commissioners.

He said the officers of all departments should pay attention to the resolution of public grievances and ensure the provision of the best facilities to the citizens. In this regard, he said no negligence would be tolerated and directed certain departments to improve their performance on this front.

He was of the view that all the price control magistrates should pay visits to markets and bazaars on a regular basis to check prices and quality of commodities so that people could be provided with quality food items at affordable prices.

Similarly, he also stressed regular inspection of schools, health facilities and development schemes so that their blessings could be passed onto masses.

He also directed that action should be taken against encroachments and in this regard no leniency should be shown towards violators and in this regard all the assistant commissioners to prepare a viable plan which could be implemented and yield results.

The DC also called for action against use of plastic bags besides action against crush plants which were operating near residential areas.

Strict instructions were issued to the Food Department and Halal Food Authority to take action against adulteration of milk and fake drink manufacturers.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan also issued instructions to all the Assistant Commissioners to organize open courts in their respective tehsils and the public to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps.