UrduPoint.com

Administration Completes Desilting Of Rainwater Nullahs, Drains

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Administration completes desilting of rainwater nullahs, drains

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :In order to cope with any emergency situation during recent rains, the district administration Tank on Wednesday completed cleaning and desilting of rainwater nullahs and drains.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak , the cleanup operation was in full swing across the city and in addition the nullahs and drains were also cleaned to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.

In his remarks, the DC said that the initiative was aimed to cope with the emergency situation and avoid losses to the properties of residents during the recent pre-monsoon rains.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal cleanup work had been carried out to reopen the closed rain gutters.

Hameedullah Khattak said that the district administration was using all its resources and mobilised all its staff and machinery for this purpose.

He urged the citizens to extend their cooperation to the administration and inform timely about any emergency situation.

Khattak said that administration was working on a comprehensive strategy to resolve the problems of the residents, carry out the cleanup drive to make Tank one of the beautiful cities of the province.

Related Topics

Tank All Rains

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

36 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.