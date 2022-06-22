Administration completes desilting of rainwater nullahs, drains

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :In order to cope with any emergency situation during recent rains, the district administration Tank on Wednesday completed cleaning and desilting of rainwater nullahs and drains.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak , the cleanup operation was in full swing across the city and in addition the nullahs and drains were also cleaned to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.

In his remarks, the DC said that the initiative was aimed to cope with the emergency situation and avoid losses to the properties of residents during the recent pre-monsoon rains.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal cleanup work had been carried out to reopen the closed rain gutters.

Hameedullah Khattak said that the district administration was using all its resources and mobilised all its staff and machinery for this purpose.

He urged the citizens to extend their cooperation to the administration and inform timely about any emergency situation.

Khattak said that administration was working on a comprehensive strategy to resolve the problems of the residents, carry out the cleanup drive to make Tank one of the beautiful cities of the province.