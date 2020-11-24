Administration removes encroachment from Christian graveyard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration, in its ongoing operation against encroachments, Monday, got Christian graveyard vacated from squatters.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, Sheeraz Ahmed Laghari, accompanied by revenue officials and anti-encroachment force removed encroachments from the graveyard and handed it over to the Christian minority wing.

Speaking at the occasion Laghari said that action was taken on an application against the illegal occupation of graveyard. The operation would continue and no one would be allowed to squat the government land or amenity plots.