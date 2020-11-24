UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Removes Encroachment From Christian Graveyard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Administration removes encroachment from Christian graveyard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration, in its ongoing operation against encroachments, Monday, got Christian graveyard vacated from squatters.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, Sheeraz Ahmed Laghari, accompanied by revenue officials and anti-encroachment force removed encroachments from the graveyard and handed it over to the Christian minority wing.

Speaking at the occasion Laghari said that action was taken on an application against the illegal occupation of graveyard. The operation would continue and no one would be allowed to squat the government land or amenity plots.

Related Topics

Minority Nawabshah Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

14 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

51 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.