Administrator East visits Soldier Bazaar Medical Center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Municipal Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Malik along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zartash Parveen inspected the health facilities being extended in the Soldier Bazaar Medical Center.

Talking on the occasion, Shoaib Malik said that the medical centers of district East were in a much better condition and steps will be taken to further improve it.

He said that all possible resources will be utilized to ensure the provision of affordable and better medical facilities to the people.

CMO Dr. Zartash Parveen apprised the Administrator East about the challenges which were being faced by the medical centers and said that there were well-known medical centers in district East which had a good reputation in the city. PIB Medical Center was being improved with the support of UNICEF as well as DMC East and others, she said.