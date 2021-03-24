UrduPoint.com
Administrator Karachi Advises Utility Services Providers To Facilitate Citizens

Wed 24th March 2021

Administrator Karachi advises utility services providers to facilitate citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that all utility service providers should adopt a joint strategy to provide facilities to the citizens in their daily life.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that all utility service providers should adopt a joint strategy to provide facilities to the citizens in their daily life.

"Better working relationship between the civic bodies and the agencies involved in the provision of utility services will not only resolve mutual issues but also speed up the improvement and development of the city," the Administrator said this while addressing the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KMC and K-Electric at his office here, said a statement.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is playing its part in this regard and is in full touch with other important institutions of the city which will show the best results in the future.

KE's Chief Distribution Officer Amir Zia, Director Haider Ali, Senior Director Coordination KMC Khalid Khan, Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem, Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Chief Engineer E&M Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Ali Shah, Director State Imran Siddiqui, Director Accommodation Muhammad Matin and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that today's MoU with K Electric is a positive and useful development and it is hoped that we will move forward soon and all issues will be resolved amicably.

A committee comprising representatives of KMC and KE will resolve the payment of electricity bills, installation of single meters and other issues.

"We want a full working relationship with K-Electric,"; Ahmed said that as a first step, progress has been made on uncomplicated matters, after which other matters will be settled amicably.

The MoU was signed by Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Ali Abro on behalf of KMC while KE Director Haider Ali signed on behalf of K Electric.

As per MoU, KE will provide list of new or additional electricity connections and will install individual meters in KMC residential flats, the bill of which will be paid by the residents themselves.

In the first phase, installation of individual meters will be completed in 94 flats of doctors and staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Colony, Central Fire Brigade Station and 100 flats of the adjoining residential colony, after which meters will be installed in other residential colonies of KMC.

The KMC extend full support to the K-E team in this regard and will also provide full assistance in curbing any illegal activity in the use of electricity.

In addition, the KMC will be responsible for the payment of bulk connection bills till the installation of individual meters is completed.

Ahmed said that we are trying our best to resolve any minor or major disputes with K-Electric which is in the interest of both the companies.

He said that as far as legal issues are concerned, they should also be included in the joint committee and the same will be reviewed by experts.

More Stories From Pakistan

