Administrator Karachi for securing historical assets "Khaliqdina Hall - Library"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Khaliqdina Hall and Library are historical assets; we will secure it for future generations.

He said this while visiting the office of Khaliqdina Hall Library and the office of the Students Welfare Organization on MA Jinnah Road on Thursday.

He said that the nations that remember their history are on the path of development and prosperity, all places and buildings of historical importance in Karachi will be improved with the cooperation of relevant institutions.

President of Khaliqdina Hall Library Association Ali Hasan Sajid, President of Students Welfare Organization Bashir Sadozai, Secretary Tariq Rahmani, Syeda Naqvi, Hassan Asmi Rizvi, Ishrat Jahan, Anjum Mehmood, Shehla Moeed, Farah Tabasum, Afroz Khan and Mohammad Asif and other members were also present on this occasion.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman made a detailed inspection of the historical library, main hall and the office of Students Welfare Organization located in Khaliqdina Hall and gave instructions to the relevant officers.

He said unfortunately no attempt has been made to secure the heritage, but now is the time to highlight the importance of these things and to move forward with renewed courage and courage towards improvement.

He said that Khaliqdina Hall Library was patronized by prominent personalities in the past like Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Hakeem Muhammad Saeed and Hajra Masroor were its presidents.

Students and common citizens used to come to study and this library was a source of quenching their thirst for knowledge because of its rare books.

He said that again we have to bring this library to the same place and fix all things gradually, both Ghalib Library and Khaliqdina Hall Library are our heritage and we will improve them in every way.

Visiting the building of Khaliqdina Hall Administrator Karachi said that heritage institutions will also be contacted to improve it and all repair works will be done on priority basis, he said that Students Welfare Organization established in Khaliqdina Hall is catering to the educational needs of deserving students for which his administration deserves to be congratulated.

He said that this institution was established by a great person like Younis Rizvi 72 years ago and he is happy that even today students are provided textbooks, copies, bags and other items from here and also manage their fees.

In this sense, this institution is playing its role in lighting the lamp of knowledge in the city, so all possible cooperation will be done with the Students Welfare Association.

He assured us that KMC will fulfil its responsibilities to make Khaliqdina Hall Library more functional and together we will improve this historical place.