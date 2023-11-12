Open Menu

Admission Process At Sindh Agriculture University Transparent And On Merit Based, Says Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Authorized admission committee of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has declared that the admission process for the undergraduate degree program in all the faculties of the university, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, affiliated colleges Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology & sub campus Umarkot was very transparent and on merit based.

Therefore, it has been made clear to the aspirants participating in the pre entry test that there was no other way to get admission in the university except through the legal procedure of merit and self-finance.

The spokesperson of the university said that there is no other way for admission and the committee has also clearly stated that any misinformation should not be entertained and If any candidate has concerns, issues or objections regarding their admission, they were advised to submit their written requests to the University's directorate of admissions.

The university administration is determined to ensures that the admission process for the university, its affiliated colleges and all campuses is being conducted with utmost transparency and based on merit.

