Admissions increased to 8000 in this academic session at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The Islamia University has expanded the number of admissions from 4000 students to 8000 in this academic session, which will save millions of rupees annually for the parents of the students.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob while talking to media persons at Abbasia Campus here on Wednesday. He said that the university has also spread out the radius of shuttle bus service to 60 kilometres to facilitate the students of adjoining areas. "As many as 8 selection boards have been conducted in recent months to recruit 100 faculty members in order to cater to the need of increased number of students", Vice-Chancellor added.

He further stated that the university was offering merit-based scholarships of up to the tune of Rs80 million to the deserving students. He said that Khwaja Fareed Chair will be activated by December this year and the two-days conference would be held on the occasion of Urs Hazrat Khwaja Fareed.

He said that the university will shortly launch a project for improving the sewerage system of Bahawalpur city and production of electricity through biogas. Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor said that the programme offered by the Commerce Department will be revamped and the department will be linked with Banking Council and other relevant bodies to equip students with latest and practical knowledge.

Vice-Chancellor announced to establish Sir Sadiq Corner at Bahawalpur Press Club to create liasion between working journalists and students besides starting one-year postgraduate diploma for the journalists of Bahawalpur starting from December this year.

"In coordination with the Health Department, the project of Postgraduate Medical College will be restored and a new program of nursing will be started at the university which has demand and national and international levels", Vice-Chancellor said. He said that renowned Hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan will be appointed as Sports Adviser to improve sports activities at the university.

Vice-Chancellor also said that an MoU has been signed between the university and Livestock Department under which, Livestock Department will provide practical training and internship to the students of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. Vice-Chancellor vowed to bring the Islamia University of Bahawalpur among top100 universities of the world during the next 5 years.