Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongoing awareness campaign: Begum Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday said the ongoing breast cancer awareness campaign in the country is helping reducing the number of cases being reported at the advanced stages (third and fourth stages) of the disease but still more efforts are required in this regard.

"I feel pleasure when I see a commendable surge in first and second-stage patients seeking medical attention," she said while addressing an event after a cricket match here.

She said that the world overall had a 98 percent recovery rate from breast cancer, however, pointed out that in Pakistan, insufficient mammographic facilities led to a high mortality rate due to the detection of malignancy at a late stage.

Begum Samina Alvi said that 44,000 deaths due to breast cancer in Pakistan was an alarming situation that needed raising constant awareness about early diagnosis of the disease.

She emphasized the need for collective efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer, especially through healthy activities to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

She also called for promoting awareness about mental health and well-being, as well as advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities to enable them to become productive part of society.

"These topics should be openly discussed throughout the year, whether it is breast cancer, rights of differently abled person or mental health," Begum Samina Alvi said

"In this regard, we will need the support of not only the government but also the society as a whole," she said adding that there was a need to work to increase the existing facilities in Pakistan.

The first lady said that a five-minute self-examination every month could help detect breast cancer at an early stage, thus saving thousands of the lives of women in the country.

She said that women of all ages including teenage girls of 12-14 years were also being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She urged the women and girls to learn the five-minute routine of self-examination and spread the word among at least 10 other womenfolks in their circle. She also got a pledge from all the participants to spread her message about the importance of mental health and the rights of persons with disabilities.

The first lady said that about mental health, a mobile app "Humraaz" was being developed through which people could seek guidance about their mental health.

She said that 24 percent of the total population was suffering from mental health problems but the number of related health professionals and psychiatrists was very low which needed to increase.

She also called for accommodating the differently-abled persons with facilities of education and employment for mainstreaming them in society.

Begum Samina Alvi appreciated the media which was playing a vital role in effectively disseminating awareness messages about breast cancer, mental health issues and persons with disabilities to the masses.

She also hailed the efforts of Margalla Tennis Club for organizing such a healthy activity aimed at breast cancer awareness saying such activities should be continued in future.

She distributed awards/shields among the organizers and media teams of the event, and cricket players of both men and women teams.