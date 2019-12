FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq expressed sorrow over the demise of Rashid Hussain Olakh, the father of Secretary Sports Adnan Arshad Olakh .

In his condolence message, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.