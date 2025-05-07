Open Menu

Advisory Issued To All Health Facilities Amid Ongoing Emergency Situation In Layyah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongoing emergency situation in Layyah

In light of the prevailing emergency situation, an urgent advisory has been issued to all Medical Superintendents and In-charges of primary and secondary healthcare centers across the district. The directive outlines immediate actions to ensure full preparedness and efficient response across all healthcare facilities

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing emergency situation, an urgent advisory has been issued to all Medical Superintendents and In-charges of Primary and secondary healthcare centers across the district. The directive outlines immediate actions to ensure full preparedness and efficient response across all healthcare facilities.

According to the advisory, all hospitals and medical centers must strictly comply with the following key instructions:

1. Emergency Departments must be fully operational and ready to handle any surge in critical cases.

2. Essential medicines should be adequately stocked to meet the requirements of potential emergency scenarios.

3. Medical equipment must be fully functional to allow timely and effective interventions.

4. Blood banks are to remain active with a sufficient supply of all blood groups.

5. IV Fluids and Emergency Medications should be readily available for immediate administration.

6. Operation theaters must remain operational 24/7 to handle emergency surgical cases without delay.

7. Medical and non-medical staff are required to report for duty immediately; all previously approved leaves have been canceled to ensure full staffing.

8. Emergency transfers are authorized through RAS 1034 for swift patient movement.

9. Administrative presence of Medical Superintendents and their teams within hospital premises is mandatory to oversee operations and ensure coordination.

10. Field health staff may be redeployed to assist at basic health units if the situation demands.

11. Bed availability must be expanded to accommodate the potential influx of injured or emergency patients.

12. Referral coordination with other medical centers must be streamlined through dedicated communication channels.

Authorities have emphasized that active participation and strict adherence to the issued protocols are crucial for an effective response to the emergency. Immediate reporting of any issues or shortages is mandatory.

Recent Stories

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongo ..

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongoing emergency situation in Lay ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emerge ..

Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emergency situation

1 minute ago
 Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

9 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

9 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

9 minutes ago
ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

9 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

9 minutes ago
 IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

13 minutes ago
 CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

30 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan