Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongoing emergency situation in Layyah

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing emergency situation, an urgent advisory has been issued to all Medical Superintendents and In-charges of Primary and secondary healthcare centers across the district. The directive outlines immediate actions to ensure full preparedness and efficient response across all healthcare facilities.

According to the advisory, all hospitals and medical centers must strictly comply with the following key instructions:

1. Emergency Departments must be fully operational and ready to handle any surge in critical cases.

2. Essential medicines should be adequately stocked to meet the requirements of potential emergency scenarios.

3. Medical equipment must be fully functional to allow timely and effective interventions.

4. Blood banks are to remain active with a sufficient supply of all blood groups.

5. IV Fluids and Emergency Medications should be readily available for immediate administration.

6. Operation theaters must remain operational 24/7 to handle emergency surgical cases without delay.

7. Medical and non-medical staff are required to report for duty immediately; all previously approved leaves have been canceled to ensure full staffing.

8. Emergency transfers are authorized through RAS 1034 for swift patient movement.

9. Administrative presence of Medical Superintendents and their teams within hospital premises is mandatory to oversee operations and ensure coordination.

10. Field health staff may be redeployed to assist at basic health units if the situation demands.

11. Bed availability must be expanded to accommodate the potential influx of injured or emergency patients.

12. Referral coordination with other medical centers must be streamlined through dedicated communication channels.

Authorities have emphasized that active participation and strict adherence to the issued protocols are crucial for an effective response to the emergency. Immediate reporting of any issues or shortages is mandatory.