Afghan acting FM fetes diplomats

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghan Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi Thursday hosted a dinner reception for the diplomatic corps in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate Mullah Bradar was the guest of honor at the dinner reception, which was attended by diplomats of various countries including Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Afghan Deputy Information Minister and Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in a twitter post, shared the video of the dinner.

Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his tweet, said he attended with honor and pleasure the dinner hosted by Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul for the diplomatic corps.