Afghan envoy from Ghani govt should vacate UN seat: FM

(@fidahassanain)

Ghulam Isaczai's who so far remains the officially recognized envoy of Afghanistan at the UN, is listed to speak in the General Assembly today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the Afghanistan’s ambassador in the United Nations from Afghanistan’s toppled regime had no standing and that the war-torn country’s seat at the UN should remain vacant for now.

In an interview with The New York Times Foreign Minister said Ghulam Isaczai's right to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations was not defensible because his government has collapsed.

Ghulam Isaczai's who so far remains the officially recognized envoy of Afghanistan at the UN, is listed to speak in the General Assembly today.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have requested that Suhail Shaheen, replace Isaczai and be permitted to speak at the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly's Credentials Committee will take up the issue who should be the rightful representative of Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister further said there have been no signs of a feared descent into civil war in Afghanistan over the Taliban’s victory, at least not yet.

He said Pakistan has not seen an influx of Afghanistan citizens surge across the border despite the fact that the border is open.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi however, allowed for the possibility that a humanitarian and economic collapse in Afghanistan remained a real threat.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Minister described Pakistan as a “supportive ally” of the United States; both during the US-led war in Afghanistan and the abrupt American pullout.