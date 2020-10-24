UrduPoint.com
Afghan Peace To Benefit Both Countries Opening New Avenues Of Cooperation: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Afghan peace to benefit both countries opening new avenues of cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said peace in Afghanistan would benefit both the countries by opening new avenues of cooperation and enhanced connectivity with the Central Asian republics.

He said this in a meeting with Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahmani, who called on him here along with his delegation.

The prime minister welcomed Mir Rahmani on his first visit to Pakistan as Speaker of Wolesi Jirga and appreciated increased exchanges between the two parliaments.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to enhance fraternal relations with Afghanistan in all areas and highlighted that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the need for a negotiated political settlement, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan's consistent support to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The prime minister remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan had untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

He said the seminar scheduled on Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment on October 26-27 in Islamabad reflected Pakistan's strong desire to achieve progress on bilateral economic agenda.

