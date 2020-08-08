UrduPoint.com
Agha Shahbaz Durrani Welfare Trust Distribute Rations Among Rain Victims In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Agha Shahbaz Durrani Welfare Trust distribute rations among rain victims in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :On the direction of Agha Shakeel Ahmad Khuzdari and Sardar Aziz Muhammad Umrani, rations were distributed among the rain victims in different areas including Sultanabad and Shahwaniabad area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

Agha Shakeel Ahmad Durrani and Sardar Aziz Muhammad Umrani expressed their sorrow the financial loss caused by the torrential rains, saying that there were reports of mud houses collapse from different areas and water entering the houses causing difficulties for people in the area.

They said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to redress the grievances of the victims, adding that the administration and other wealthy society members should come forward to help the victims on emergency basis.

We will not leave rain affected people alone and the platform of Agha Shahbaz Trust will provide all possible support to the victims in the area.

