AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday strongly denied the impression of interference in the powers of judiciary by any institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday strongly denied the impression of interference in the powers of judiciary by any institution.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that a wrong impression was made on a letter written to the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that it was also a wrong impression that if there was a conflict between executive and judiciary.

The AGP said that it was essential to clarify the issue as the IHC judges’ letter is being presented in a wrong way.

He said, it was requested to hear surveillance-related matters in-camera so that the sensitive information wouldn’t go in public domain, and this was communicated to the relevant quarters, he added.

He stated that office of the AGP and the AAG act as a "bridge" to facilitate communication, adding that no one could interfere in the affairs of judiciary and he vehemently denied such impression.