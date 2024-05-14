AGP Denies Impression Of Interference In Judiciary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday strongly denied the impression of interference in the powers of judiciary by any institution
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday strongly denied the impression of interference in the powers of judiciary by any institution.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that a wrong impression was made on a letter written to the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC).
He said that it was also a wrong impression that if there was a conflict between executive and judiciary.
The AGP said that it was essential to clarify the issue as the IHC judges’ letter is being presented in a wrong way.
He said, it was requested to hear surveillance-related matters in-camera so that the sensitive information wouldn’t go in public domain, and this was communicated to the relevant quarters, he added.
He stated that office of the AGP and the AAG act as a "bridge" to facilitate communication, adding that no one could interfere in the affairs of judiciary and he vehemently denied such impression.
Recent Stories
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..
Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August
Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims
Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London
Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy
Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today
FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan issues 06 month performance report
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth
No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship
Three French prison officers killed
Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments6 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims8 minutes ago
-
Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London8 minutes ago
-
Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy21 minutes ago
-
FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan issues 06 month performance report21 minutes ago
-
Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare1 hour ago
-
KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App for farmers, suppliers1 hour ago
-
Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emergency1 hour ago
-
PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in AJK, announces to visit Muzaffarabad1 hour ago
-
Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records1 hour ago
-
Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister1 hour ago
-
Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural heritage sites Wazir Khan Mosque1 hour ago