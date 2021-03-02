Agri dept issues schedule for renewal, issuance of new pesticides sale licenses

Punjab Agriculture department on Tuesday issued schedule for renewal and issuance of new licenses for sale of pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Agriculture department on Tuesday issued schedule for renewal and issuance of new licenses for sale of pesticides.

According to official sources, the interesting persons would get forms from office of Assistant Director pest warning and quality control.

They said license fee would be deposited in State Bank of Pakistan, adding fee for new licenses was Rs 6600 and Rs. 3300 for license renewal.

People would submit certificate of Matriculation, Identification Card copy, and four passport size photographs for issuance of license.

The official sources said a three day training would be held for renewal of licenses from April 6 while for new licenses a 15 day training would start from March 22.

Application for renewal would be accepted by March 20.