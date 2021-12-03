Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain across South Punjab

Agriculture department officials across South Punjab offered prayers (Namaz-e-Istasqa), on Friday to seek divine help for rains as farmers completed 90 per cent sowing of wheat in the province by the end of Nov 2021 as per target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture department officials across South Punjab offered prayers (Namaz-e-Istasqa), on Friday to seek divine help for rains as farmers completed 90 per cent sowing of wheat in the province by the end of Nov 2021 as per target. The Namaz-e-Istasqa was offered at all divisional, district and Tehsil offices of agriculture department.

Punjab agriculture department was running a comprehensive advocacy campaign guiding farmers to employ best agronomic practices to ensure that the 22 Metric Tons wheat production target is achieved in Punjab, said agriculture department spokesman.

Spokesman further said that Punjab was facing 28 per cent water shortage and absence of rains was making things difficult. Absence of rains wan not only causing smog but also making it difficult for the farming community to get targeted production of wheat.

He said that 90 per cent sowing of wheat has been completed in Punjab while sowing of gram was also nearly complete and both crops direly needed water.