Ahsan Iqbal Advises PTI To Stop Mudslinging, Serve Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal Sunday advised the Pakistan Tehreek e- Insaf (PTI) leaders to stop its mudslinging campaign and focus its attention and energies on serving people as the country needed national unity at this time.
"PTI has a track record of instigating chaos and blaming others for involvement in electoral rigging", he said while talking to a Private news channel outside the National Assembly.
He said that the PTI founder will not receive the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding, "he must demonstrate his innocence in court.”
He also emphasized political stability, which, he states, is vital for achieving economic stability in the country.
To strive for economic stability, all differences must be set aside, he said adding that there is a need for mutual unity for political and economic stability in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that in the past, the PML-N had set a shining example of economic progress and stability and that it would take concrete and practical steps to further improve the economy.
"The era of Mian Nawaz Sharif was a golden era of progress and prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Nawaz, we will tread the path of happiness and progress for the country", he concluded.
