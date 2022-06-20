(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the political leadership and other stakeholders will have to agree on a charter of economy in order to take the country towards sustainable development.

Ahsan Iqbal said this appears to be a difficult task but is not impossible.

He expressed these words while addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said we will have to rise above personal interests and keep the country's interest supreme.

He also said that ‘Turn Around Pakistan Conference’ is being organized on the 28th of this month as the government wants to prepare a roadmap in cooperation with all the stakeholders to take the country towards revival.

He said the young professionals hold the key to Pakistan's future.

He said obstacles in the way of private sector, investors and the youth will have to be removed to exploit their full potential.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for continuity of policies and political stability in order to attract foreign direct investment and ensure institutional reforms. He said we have to take the country towards export led growth to address the issues of deficits.