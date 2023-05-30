UrduPoint.com

'AI To Dominate Global Setup In Future'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

'AI to dominate global setup in future'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Artificial Intelligence (AI) will dominate the global setup in near future and Pakistan must take proactive measures to adopt it in order to compete with the fast-changing global demands.

This was said by Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D, on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, he said that IT and digitalization would entirely change the global face and countries like Pakistan must grasp this knowledge to survive in the global scenario.

Commenting on the importance of AI, he said that 86% of business houses had already become a part of mainstream IT technology while 80% of B2B market executives confess that IT had already revolutionized their sector.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that no doubt AI would substantially eliminate the traditional jobs but at the same time it would create approximately 97 million jobs in the AI sector by 2025.

He urged the technical institutions to reprioritize their strategy and equip the youth with AI so that they could not only earn their own livelihood but also earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

Former President FCCI Muzammil Sultan said that the government should revive the green financing scheme to encourage use of solar energy instead of depending on the costly fossil fuel.

He said:" We must equip our youth with new technologies at the school level and in this connectionTEVTA should come up with tangible programmes".

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Business Same Market Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

48 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.