'AI to dominate global setup in future'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Artificial Intelligence (AI) will dominate the global setup in near future and Pakistan must take proactive measures to adopt it in order to compete with the fast-changing global demands.

This was said by Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D, on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, he said that IT and digitalization would entirely change the global face and countries like Pakistan must grasp this knowledge to survive in the global scenario.

Commenting on the importance of AI, he said that 86% of business houses had already become a part of mainstream IT technology while 80% of B2B market executives confess that IT had already revolutionized their sector.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that no doubt AI would substantially eliminate the traditional jobs but at the same time it would create approximately 97 million jobs in the AI sector by 2025.

He urged the technical institutions to reprioritize their strategy and equip the youth with AI so that they could not only earn their own livelihood but also earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

Former President FCCI Muzammil Sultan said that the government should revive the green financing scheme to encourage use of solar energy instead of depending on the costly fossil fuel.

He said:" We must equip our youth with new technologies at the school level and in this connectionTEVTA should come up with tangible programmes".