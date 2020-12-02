AIGP for clamping down on bogus cases' registration

South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Cap (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Wednesday said the special monitoring teams had been constituted to stop bogus cases' registration and taking over occupation mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Cap (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Wednesday said the special monitoring teams had been constituted to stop bogus cases' registration and taking over occupation mafia.

While talking to media persons after paying random visits to different branches of AIGP office here, Zafar Awan vowed of bringing about positive changes in police department to which revolutionary reforms were being adopted.

He said their first preference was to register complaints followed by completing their inquiries quite on merit basis.

The people would witness remarkable changes through newly founded police system after setting up South Punjab secretariat here, AIG said.

Zafar Iqbal directed all RPOs and DPOs and field officers concerned to pay heed on people's complaints sharply, and resolve them through taking all possible measures. It needs concrete efforts to come up people's expectations, despite innumerable sacrifices offered by officials of the Primary security department.

Meanwhile, SP Patrolling Muhammad Sharif Jatt called on AIGP at his office and they discussed in details the improving security matters across the region.