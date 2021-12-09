UrduPoint.com

AIGP For Strict Action To Decrease Crime Ratio

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Thursday directed police officers to bring more improvement in anti-crime activities in order to decrease crime ratio.

Holding a meeting with City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider here, the AIGP said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and added that no negligence would be tolerated in the context.

He said the police image could only be improved through resolving public issues.

He directed officers to ensure maximum facilities for the complainants at police stations in order to restore public trust on police department.

The AIGP directed CPO for comprehensive arrangements to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city and asked for proper patrolling in the city round the clock in order to control crime ratio.

He urged CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider to utilize all possible resources for bringing improvement in police performance.

